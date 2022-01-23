Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $54.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

LUNG stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 462,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,129. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $877.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,764. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulmonx by 93.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $1,910,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $364,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

