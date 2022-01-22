Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 600,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

