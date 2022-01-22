Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $25.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,084,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,770. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

