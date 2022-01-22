$205.80 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to announce $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,696. The firm has a market cap of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.