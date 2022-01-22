Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $23.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

