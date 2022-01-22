Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RULERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.