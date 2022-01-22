Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 1,321,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,284. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

