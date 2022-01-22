CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CTMX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 952,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,969. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

