BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,737,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.