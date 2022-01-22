Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,876.22

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market capitalization of $93,876.22 and $44.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Global Crypto Alliance

Global Crypto Alliance (CRYPTO:CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Crypto Alliance is gcalliance.io . Global Crypto Alliance’s official message board is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

