Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 2,069,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

