$0.40 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 546,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,331. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,366.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.