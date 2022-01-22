Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

ENV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.49. 351,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,243. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

