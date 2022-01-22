Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will post $30.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.25 million and the highest is $30.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enfusion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 185,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,832. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

