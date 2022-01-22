Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $243.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $212.75. 1,345,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,596. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.23. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

