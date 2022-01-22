Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $117.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.