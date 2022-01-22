Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Markforged alerts:

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged in the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 3,979,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78. Markforged has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.