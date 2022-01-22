Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 573,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,085. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

