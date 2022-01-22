Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Hits $260.36 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $260.36 million and $4.26 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 261,893,536 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

