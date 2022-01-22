Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 176,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,499. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

