-$0.32 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 75,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,527. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

