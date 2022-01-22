Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $49.44

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 118.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 598,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

