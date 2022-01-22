Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.18).

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

CNA traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 71.02 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 19,748,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608,117. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 75.24 ($1.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.08.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

