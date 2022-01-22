Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 777,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 296,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.