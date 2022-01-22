Analysts Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Target Price at $33.40

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

RPHM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 50,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,417,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

