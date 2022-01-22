Dash Price Reaches $98.33 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $361.15 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $98.33 or 0.00278331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007076 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,540,450 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

