Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 173,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,107. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

