Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $50.56

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,154. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.