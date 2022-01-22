Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Issues Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of PLBC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.97. 8,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142. The company has a market cap of $209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

