Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 82,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,992. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $2,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

