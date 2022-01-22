Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,934 shares of company stock worth $7,325,591 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 261,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

