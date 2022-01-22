Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $351.00

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.36.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SE traded down $15.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,606,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,974. SEA has a one year low of $153.21 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
