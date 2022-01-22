Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $351.00

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded down $15.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,606,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,974. SEA has a one year low of $153.21 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.