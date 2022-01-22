Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,316.00

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $549,645.98 and $55,316.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

