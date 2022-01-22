Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the highest is $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.97. 591,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,461. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

