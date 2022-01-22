Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Swop has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $33,785.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00010887 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swop has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,928,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,517 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

