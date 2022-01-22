Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 14,433,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,212,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

