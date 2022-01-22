World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 551,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

