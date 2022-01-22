Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $34,292,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,735,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,264. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

