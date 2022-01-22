Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

