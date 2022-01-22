BSCView Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,151.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. BSCView has a total market cap of $122,407.89 and $2,151.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

