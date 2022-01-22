NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

