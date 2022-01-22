Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,714. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.