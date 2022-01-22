Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,714. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

