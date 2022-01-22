$0.09 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 139,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,354. The firm has a market cap of $490.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 193.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

