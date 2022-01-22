$2.64 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $297.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.88. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

