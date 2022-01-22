Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $147.00

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $129.35. 5,906,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

