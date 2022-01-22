Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $13.56 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $188,010.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,029.33 or 0.99986525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00083120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00277078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.00349236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00156083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,032,117 coins and its circulating supply is 11,002,617 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

