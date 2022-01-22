Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $240,633.98

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $240,633.98 and approximately $16,233.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

