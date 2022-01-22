Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 144,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. BRP has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

