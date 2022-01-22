Xion Finance (XGT) Market Cap Achieves $346,564.76

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $346,564.76 and $11,915.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

