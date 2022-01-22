Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 2,394,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,495. The stock has a market cap of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

